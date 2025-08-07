Harley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

H-D set to launch all-new, more ‘accessible’ Sprint at under $6K

The StaffAugust 7, 2025

According to reports by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and several other news publications, Harley-Davidson is planning on the release of a smaller, more affordable, entry-level motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davison plans on releasing its all-new Sprint in 2026, with an estimated price starting at $6,000.

The company says the Harley-Davidson Sprint will be priced around $6,000 and will be available in 2026. However, U.S. dealers will get a sneak-peek of the new bike in October.

Reports say the Sprint will target both domestic and international markets. It will likely be a small-capacity motorcycle, aimed at attracting new riders and growing the company’s global footprint in the lower-displacement segment.

Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz mentioned in a July 30 2Q conference call with investors that the Sprint has been in development since 2021.

“Inspired by our heritage and the spirit of the iconic Harley‑Davidson Sprint motorcycle, this new bike embodies boldness, irreverence and fun, capturing the rebellious energy that defines the Harley‑Davidson experience,” says Zeitz.

“This bike has been in development since 2021… We believe this motorcycle will not only be highly accessible, but also profitable, marking a significant step forward in driving Harley‑Davidson’s future profitable growth and opening up a new path… in future years for its key markets.” – Jochen Zeitz

Related reports add that the new Sprint will revive a bike first introduced in 1961 under Harley’s Aermacchi partnership, which featured a 250cc single-cylinder engine. This bike evolved into the Sprint 350 in 1969 before being discontinued in 1974. Similar to its 1961 predecessor, the Sprint reflects a broader plan to release a second entry-level cruiser in 2026.

