Toyota Launches the C+walkT in Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that it will release the C+walk T , a standing-type model in the company’s new C+walk walking-area mobility series. The C+walk T will go on sale at Toyota automobile dealers in Japan, and offered at rental and leasing stores beginning Oct. 1, 2021, the company reported in a press release.

Toyota Motor Corporation's C+walk T

A three-wheeled, standing-type battery electric vehicle (BEV), the C+walk T is designed to be easy to operate and features a low, flat base just 150 mm high for easy boarding and debarking.

Features include:

Accelerator levers on either side of the C+walk T steering wheel can be used to control departure, acceleration, deceleration and stopping. Users simply squeeze the lever to accelerate, and release the lever to come to a stop. Brake levers situated on either side of the steering wheel can be used to provide greater deceleration when required, while pressing the reverse button enables the vehicle to reverse.

The C + walk T uses in-wheel motors: a brushless DC motor is located in the front wheel, enabling smooth acceleration, deceleration and turning. At typical human walking speeds, the vehicle is capable of traveling approximately 14 km on a single battery charge. Maximum speed is 10 km/h.

The vehicle has one front wheel and two rear wheels. When its steering wheel is turned a maximum of 90 degrees, the vehicle is capable of on-the-spot turning, with a minimum turning radius of just 0.59 m.

The C + walk T is equipped with obstacle-detection functions that help avoid collisions with obstacles or pedestrians ahead. When the periphery detection sensor at the front of the vehicle detects a person or obstacle, the operating system issues both a visual alert on the display panel and an audio alert, and decelerates the vehicle to approximately 2 km/h.

The vehicle comes standard with a turning speed control function that detects steering angles and limits moving speeds accordingly. It's also equipped with a steep slope detection function that automatically decelerates the vehicle on steep downhills.

The vehicle is fitted with puncture-proof tires.

Its removable lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in approximately 2.5 hours using the included AC 100 V charging device.

Toyota has set the price of the C+walk T at 341,000 JPY (approximately $3,041 U.S.).