Bert’s Mega Mall provides store status update

Owner Ron Seidner sends word this afternoon that the showroom at Bert’s Mega Mall is temporarily closed and the entire operation will be closed on weekends for the time being.

“Bert's will now be running on an appointment ONLY basis for vehicle purchases.

"The showroom will now be temporarily closed.

"The Service Department will remain open.

"The "Mega Brew" coffee bar is closed indefinitely.

"Delivery will be available for vehicles and parts (within 35 miles)

"We have changed our hours and will now be closed on the weekends.

"ALL appointments will be directed through the Service department entrance.

"New Hours:

"Monday - Friday | 10 AM - 5 PM.

"Saturday - Sunday | CLOSED

"Canceled Events:

"Yamaha Demo Ride, March 21st -22nd - CANCELED

"Garage Sale, April 4th -5th - CANCELED

"Coffee and Cruise, April 5th - CANCELED

“At Bert’s Mega Mall, we strive to provide great customer service and create the ultimate showroom experience for each and every one of our customers. We are working hard to keep a clean and neat showroom and coffee shop for all of our customers to still enjoy.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to overcome this challenging situation one day at a time and while maintaining our focus on the safety of our staff and customers.”