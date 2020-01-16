European accessories distributor opening U.S. branch

A European accessories distributor announced that it will be opening a location in the U.S. by June, with the West Coast cited as the company’s new home.

Based in Germany, motorcycle accessories distributor SW-MOTECH USA LP will start its business activities as the official representation of SW-MOTECH GmbH & Co. KG. in the U.S.

SW-MOTECH USA will be based on the West Coast, with long-term business partner Twisted Throttle LLC, based in Rhode Island, continuing its distributorship for SW-MOTECH on the East Coast. Dealers from all over the USA can continue to place their orders with Twisted Throttle as before.

Working directly in the U.S., SW-MOTECH will be able to more effectively promote its extensive range of luggage solutions, protection and ergonomic parts for motorcycles to a wider range of customers assuring service, great availability and fast shipping, the company said. This increased focus is aimed at driving brand recognition and end-user support in North America.

SW-MOTECH offers a variety of adventure, sport-touring, retro and V-twin related motorcycle accessories. Some of their most popular products include TRAX aluminum panniers, EVO tank bags and KOBRA hand guards. Crashbars, engine guards, skid plates and many other accessories are available for a great number of current motorcycle models.

Twisted Throttle is the North American distributor of multiple motorcycle accessory brands, including SW-MOTECH. The company specializes in complete, vehicle-specific solutions for adventure touring, long-distance travel, and daily commuting.

Twisted Throttle and SW-MOTECH have worked together in North America since 2002.