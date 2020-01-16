Dealership to donate SxS to children’s charity

F&T Valley Motorsports in Pharr, Texas is donating a 2020 Can-Am Defender to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Rio Grande Valley. The mission of RMHC is to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

The giveaway will take place at an event on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10am-2pm at F&T Valley Motorsports.

The donation presentation will also be part of other activities, including:

Can-Am Gear prize raffle with funds to support RMHC

On-site catering

10am: Event kick-off

10:30am: Welcome message from RMHC and F&T Valley Motorsports

12pm: Defender Giveaway Presentation

12:30pm: Raffle winners announced

2pm: Event wrap-up

To help support the mission of RMHC, the Can-Am Defender will be auctioned off as the high-ticket item at their 21st Annual Wild Game Feast/Fundraiser on Feb. 22.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Rio Grande Valley’s goal is to “keep families close” by providing essential resources and a “home away from home” for families of critically ill children receiving medical care at Valley hospitals. Through generous support, RMHC of Rio Grande Valley has provided more than 14,100 nights of lodging to over 2,700 families over the last 15 years.