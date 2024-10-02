QuadBoss has released the QBT 889 Loose Terrain Tire, its latest tire innovation. The new tire line, engineered to tackle the toughest terrain, was revealed to the public at the recent Sand Sports Super Show in Costa Mesa, California.

“We designed our new loose terrain tire to meet the needs of a huge part of our customer base,” says Aaron Whitney, brand manager of QuadBoss. “Loose surfaces make up a lot of our riding time, so we’re confident that off-road riders will appreciate the traction and stability in the QBT889s.”

QuadBoss released the QBT 889 Loose Terrain Tire, engineered to tackle the toughest terrain, at the recent Sand Sports Super Show. Photos courtesy of QuadBoss

The QBT 889 is an 8-ply radial tire with a unique tread pattern for stability, traction, and increased self-cleaning ability while its overbead sidewalls increase traction and puncture resistance. These features combine to create a tire that excels on a variety of surfaces, including mud, sand, rocky paths, or marble-covered hardpack trails. Extensive real-world testing allowed QuadBoss staff to match the tire’s capabilities to the needs of QuadBoss customers.

QuadBoss’ QBT 889 tires are available in five sizes that fit the most popular side-by-side units, including the CanAm Defender and Polaris RZR. They are now available through Turn 14 Distribution‘s network of retailers.