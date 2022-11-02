Gates releases energy efficient Carbon Drive Moto X5 belt

Gates has introduced its all-new Carbon Drive Moto X5 synchronous drive belt. The Gates Carbon Drive is a belt drive solution for two-wheelers, providing a clean, quiet, smooth, and durable alternative to chain drives for over 40 years.

The innovative Moto X5 belt is a significant addition to the Gates Carbon Drive portfolio, offering the same core belt drive benefits but with even quieter performance than its predecessors.

Gates achieved this breakthrough in belt technology through the combination of a high-stiffness, long-lasting synthetic compound with its long-proven carbon-fiber cord reinforcement. The combination not only provides durability and strength, but it also results in the quietest Carbon Drive belt yet.

Independent lab testing by AVL and Gates internal testing shows Moto X5 to be up to 15 decibels quieter than chain over a range of vehicle speeds. Additionally, throughout the life of the vehicle and under normal operating and maintenance conditions, Moto X5 is more energy efficient than chain, which can lead to improved vehicle range, a critical factor on electric vehicle applications.

The Gates Carbon Drive Moto X5 product line is designed specifically for mid-motor, sit-down electric scooters and motorcycles typically found in commuting applications in the rapidly evolving Asian market.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), new registrations of electric two and three-wheelers reached over 10 million units in 2021, with the majority coming from China, India and Vietnam. By 2030, they forecast that over 80 percent of two and three-wheelers sold each year in China will be electric. As countries around the world implement sustainable transportation policies, such as further penetration of zero-emission electric scooters, Gates solutions are there to help.

“As the transition from internal combustion engines to electric scooters accelerates in core markets like India, Southeast Asia and China, we expect drivetrain noise, efficiency and durability to become more important to customers,” said Tom Pitstick, chief marketing officer, and senior vice-president of strategic planning for Gates. “Moto X5 is designed to meet the needs for quiet, long-lasting, low-maintenance operation. Congratulations to the efforts of our global R&D teams that made this breakthrough possible.”

Motorcycle and scooter OEMs interested in learning more about this new belt will be able to see it firsthand at the China International Motorcycle show in Chongqing Nov. 3-5, and the following week at EICMA in Milan, Nov. 8-13. For those not attending the show, visit http://www.gatescarbondrive.com/MotoX5 to learn more.

