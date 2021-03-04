TexPlex side-by-side race series gets CVT belt sponsor

The TexPlex 2021 side-by-side racing series kicks off on Saturday at the famed off-road racing park in Midlothian, Texas, with the first of nine events in the series.

Gates will be on board as the official belt sponsor of the series.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this growing race series,” said Joe Menzel, general manager of Gates Mobility and Recreation business unit. “Many of the teams racing the TexPlex SxS Race Series have been upgrading their vehicles to run on G-Force RedLine in recent years, so it was a natural fit to expand our partnership with the organizers and help this series grow even further.”

With a total series purse of $200,000, racers are expecting this series to be one of the most hotly contested UTV battles in the country this year. Top teams and riders have all confirmed that they will be participating and some of the biggest names in the industry have joined on as sponsors to keep UTV short-track racing progressing.