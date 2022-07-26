New raceway lap record set aboard Pirelli Diablo Superbike slicks

Pirelli Tire North America attained its second absolute motorcycle track record of the 2022 racing season at Roebling Road Raceway in Georgia. Stefano Mesa put in an impressive performance aboard a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R motorcycle, setting the new lap record equipped with Pirelli DIABLO Superbike slicks.

“It feels good to get my first track record of the year,” said Mesa. “Each year we raise the bar a little higher, which means these become a little harder to go out and get. Fortunately, I’m able to improve alongside a brand like Pirelli that is continuously introducing new tires that allow me to achieve these records.”

Mesa’s new lap record of 1:10.052 in the WERA Motorcycle Roadracing Series was set using Pirelli’s DIABLO Superbike SC2 125/70R17 front and DIABLO Superbike SC0 200/65R17 rear slicks on his ZX-10R motorcycle.

“Another year and another track record for Stefano,” Oscar Solis, Senior Racing Manager of Pirelli said. “He continues to impress us with his performances time after time. Roebling was recently re-paved, so we knew there were going to be some fast times during the weekend. Stefano, along with our trackside vendor James Bock of Podium Motorsports, were able to exploit it to lower the outright lap record. Congratulations, Stefano!”

Pirelli’s first absolute motorcycle track record of the season was set by JC Camacho at Motorsports Ranch (MSR) on the CW rotation course last month. Camacho’s new lap record of 1:13.998 was also achieved using a ZX-10R motorcycle. Reward prizes are offered to riders who set a new motorcycle track record while using Pirelli race compound tires.