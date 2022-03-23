Drag Specialties adds Northeast region sales rep – and his six bikes!

Drag Specialties has announced that Ralph Bonin is the newest sales rep for the Northeast region covering New Jersey.

Bonin comes to the company with vast industry knowledge on the dealership level, having held positions ranging from service to sales to management and is also involved in motorcycle safety awareness. His extensive riding experience includes growing up on dirt bikes, racing ATV MX and riding 10-15K miles a year on one of his six motorcycles. His current “daily” ride is a 2015 FLHP hot rod.

Ralph Bonin

In his free time, Bonin enjoys spending time with two sons and their hobbies as well as being a musician, playing guitar, bass, drums and writing and recording his own music.