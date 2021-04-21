Jacksonville hosts 16th annual ‘Light the City’ ride in support of law enforcement: report

Despite rainy conditions, patrons in support of law enforcement gathered at Adamec Harley-Davidson this past weekend to participate in the 16th annual “Light the City” – an event that benefits the Legacy Law Enforcement Foundation, which will help fund training for officers that ride motorcycles.

The Legacy Law Enforcement Foundation “supports law enforcement by providing training, education, equipment and technology to reduce crime, increase officer safety, generate better community relations, and assist in their mission to protect and serve the citizens of our community.”

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: a lot of people showed up to Adamec Harley Davidson for the annual Light the City Ride, despite the rainy weather.



This ride is escorted by police and all donations go toward the Legacy Law Enforcement Foundation. pic.twitter.com/T23J73grto — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) April 16, 2021