All-new 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 midsize cruiser introduces DCT

Honda announced on Tuesday an all-new midsize cruiser model — the Rebel 1100 — to be powered by a water-cooled, parallel-twin engine and offered for the 2021 model year.

Introducing new technology to the cruiser category, including Honda’s advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) — the model was conceptualized and developed following a “Relax and Excite” design theme, and is notable for its ability to suit a variety of rider types and deliver wide-ranging riding experiences.

2021 Honda Rebel 1100

A forward-looking motorcycle, the adaptable Rebel 1100 features carefully developed geometry, sport-worthy components and a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, all of which combine to make it capable not just of straight-line cruising, but also more dynamic riding, including brisk acceleration and exhilarating cornering. The model has Honda’s renowned reliability and finish, along with a very competitive retail price.

The engine is a retuned version of the power plant from Honda’s popular Africa Twin adventure platform, with a 270-degree crankshaft design that gives a pulsing, rhythmic sound and feel at low engine speeds but runs smooth at higher rpm. The DCT enables automatic shifting, or riders can select manual mode and change gears via handlebar-mounted buttons. They can also switch between three different riding modes — Standard, Sport and Rain — each of which delivers a distinct riding experience, thanks to carefully balanced settings for power, Honda Selectable Torque Control (which incorporates Wheelie Control), engine braking and DCT.

2021 Honda Rebel 1100

The chassis features geometry that achieves both straight-line stability and neutral handling, and although seat height is low at 27.5 inches, the engine is compact enough to enable a 35-degree bank angle — much more than most cruisers and suitable for spirited cornering. High-performance suspension components comprise a 43 mm conventional fork with a cartridge-type damper, and twin Showa shocks with piggyback reservoirs, while the front brake has a monobloc, four-piston, radial-mount caliper with a floating rotor. Curb weight is just 509 pounds for the DCT version.

Facilitating the customization penchant for which the cruiser segment is known —and enhancing the model’s already-impressive versatility — Honda is offering a full line of accessories for the Rebel 1100, from minimalist to touring-focused.

2021 Honda Rebel 1100

“With the evolution of cruiser culture, today’s rider demands a motorcycle that expands on the capabilities that have traditionally been possible in the segment,” said Lee Edmunds, Senior Manager of Powersports Marketing for American Honda. “The all-new Rebel 1100 fits the bill, providing cruiser customers with technologies — including DCT — and riding experiences that were previously unavailable in the category. It’s truly a motorcycle for the modern cruiser rider.”

The 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 is scheduled for release in January and will be available in Metallic Black and Bordeaux Red Metallic. The MSRP is $9,999 ($9,299 for the manual-transmission version). ABS is standard.