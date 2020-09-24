PSB launches latest webinar on dealership texting

The efficiencies of adding texting to your dealership’s website were on full display Wednesday during the latest webinar from Powersports Business. Editor in chief Dave McMahon was joined by Trevor Allred, director of Business Development at Kenect, for a webinar on all things texting titled “How to Get 4X the Leads from Your Current Website with Texting (Seriously).”

Over 400 powersports dealers throughout North America are using Kenect’s texting software to increase their efficiencies and profitability.

Dealers are encouraged to spend some time on the webinar below. You might recognize some of the dealerships being used as success stories. And you will certainly recognize the lead increase that Kenect’s service offers.

— Dave