Asuncion promoted, heading up operations at NPA Cincy

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) announced that its newest General Operations manager at its Cincinnati location will come from within the company. Romel Asuncion has taken over the role via a promotion as Mark Clifford focuses on his role as Regional Operations manager and NPA’s expansion on the East Coast.

"Romel has always been committed to NPA and is a great addition to the operational management team,” said Jeff Kinney, Vice President of Operations. “He has a positive attitude and has been involved in our operational improvements over the past few years. I am very proud of the team members we have built into managers and leaders in our company and I’m positive Romel will be successful in this new role."

Romel Asuncion

Having started at NPA in 2013, Asuncion has continued to grow and move up in the company, working as a condition report writer before becoming the assistant operations manager.

He is eager to take on this next chapter saying, “I’m excited for this opportunity to fill a new role as General Manager at the Cincinnati facility. I have a passion for this company and for the powersports industry. I’ve learned a lot from Mark over the years and I am looking forward to leading our Cincinnati team into the future.”

The next Cincinnati auction will be held on Aug. 12 via NPA Simulcast. Dealers can attend preview day in-person without an appointment on Aug. 11. Preview inventory at NPAuctions.com.