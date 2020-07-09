BRP launches packaged brand adventures in U.S.

Today, BRP launched a new pilot program, Uncharted Society, that will offer more than 40 expertly curated experiences using powersports vehicles in the U.S.

From the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rockies, Joshua Tree, and many more bucket-list destinations, consumers will be able to live out unique experiences on Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off road and on-road vehicles, and Ski-Doo snowmobiles.

At a time where everyone is looking for accessible and local options while respecting social distancing, these packaged adventures are the perfect solution.

Convenient, easy and affordable, every outdoor enthusiast will find the adventure they’re looking for. Uncharted Society gives adventure seekers an outlet to explore the unexplored in totally unique ways, and make what was once only accessible to a few, accessible to anyone.

This new platform also allows BRP to give consumers the power to own the moment without having to own the ride with experiences enabled by the full line of BRP powersports products.

With these packaged adventures, BRP expects to encourage more outdoor enthusiasts to experience the thrill of powersports and for new audiences to live awesome adventures. This will in turn increase awareness of and access to BRP vehicles, and introduce them to a new generation that might not have had traditionally been exposed to the thrill of powersports.

“Over the past few months, we have been working with some of the best outfitters out there to reimagine powersports adventures and what they can offer to guests. Uncharted Society is our first step in making experiencing our products more accessible by bringing to the market a curated premium collection of adventures for all,” said Simon Cazelais, Director, Content Strategy & BRP-X Innovation Lab.

For each adventure, BRP is collaborating with the best certified local outfitters to ensure the best, most memorable experience possible is provided. Wilderness Collective offers a wide variety of adventures on various terrain types using different BRP product lines.

“Our collaboration with Uncharted Society and BRP goes so much further than offering the best machines to our customers; we align on a passion for adventure, a deep understanding of our customers and a bold vision for the future of powersports adventures," said Steve Dubbeldam, CEO of the Wilderness Collective.

Uncharted Society also announced an exclusive collaboration with GetMyBoat, the world’s largest boat rental and water experience marketplace, to launch a series of Sea-Doo experiences and rental options to make the most of a summer on the water.

“We are thrilled to team with Uncharted Society. Together, we are exposing a new generation to countless options of water experiences,” Doug Bird, VP of Sales and Business Development, GetMyBoat.