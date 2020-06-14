Revzilla, Cycle Gear parent to pay $1.93 million CARB fine

The California Air Resources Board on Tuesday announced that Comoto Holdings, Inc. has agreed to pay $1,937,500 to resolve alleged violations related to the sale of non-exempted add-on or modified motorcycle parts in California.

Comoto Holdings is the parent company of Revzilla Motorsports, LLC and Cycle Gear, Inc., which cater to motorcycle enthusiasts. Comoto and Revzilla Motorsports, LLC are headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Cycle Gear is based in Benicia, California.

“We take the sale of uncertified parts seriously as it can lead to significantly higher emissions that impact the health of California residents,” said CARB Executive Officer Richard Corey. “It is also unfair to the vast majority of manufacturers who comply with clean air requirements.”

Retailers and distributors must ensure the parts they sell have been evaluated by CARB prior to sale and proven not to reduce the effectiveness of the emission control system. Such parts replace or modify vital original equipment emissions components and manufacturer-designed engine-operating conditions. Modifications to the engine and emissions control systems of motorcycles can lead to significantly higher smog-forming emissions and adversely affect public health.

CARB found that Comoto’s subsidiaries advertised, sold, and offered for sale, add-on or modified motorcycle parts without legal exemptions to California’s anti-tampering laws. CARB also rejected the assertion — often made by parts manufacturers and retailers — that all the subject parts were sold for “race use” and therefore exempt from anti-tampering laws.

The company has agreed to comply with all applicable regulations and will pay a total settlement of $1,937,500. Half of the funds will benefit two Supplemental Environmental Projects: $615,598 will be paid to the Coachella Valley Mitigation Project Extension 2018 – 2023; and $353,151 to the Placer County Community Based Supplemental Environmental Project – Phase 2. Both projects will use these funds to install and maintain high-performance air filtration systems in schools located in communities impacted by air pollution. The remaining $968,750 will be deposited into the California Air Pollution Control Fund.

Modified motorcycles that no longer meet California's emission requirements pose a significant health threat to California residents. They create higher amounts of smog-forming pollutants, which can then exacerbate respiratory ailments and negatively affect other health conditions.

