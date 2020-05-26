Parts Unlimited back as supporting partner of 2020 MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica announced that global powersports distributor Parts Unlimited, one of the series’ longest serving sponsors, will again be a supporting partner of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series.

“Parts Unlimited has been a partner of ours since we started and were actually one of the first companies that came on board,” said MotoAmerica president Wayne Rainey. “They are a company with a passion for racing worldwide and are a perfect fit for MotoAmerica and its fans. We’re thrilled to have them partnering with us again.”

Distributing giant Parts Unlimited will again be a sponsor of the MotoAmerica Series in 2020. Photo by Brian J. Nelson.

Parts Unlimited is the world’s largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry and is owned by LeMans Corporation, which is headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin. Parts Unlimited sells to over 12,000 dealerships worldwide and continues to expand its market penetration with its sister companies, Parts Canada, Parts Europe and Drag Specialties.

“Our partnership with MotoAmerica has always been a good one and we’re happy we can continue with them,” said Hylton Beattie, Parts Unlimited’s Global Motorsports director. “Parts Unlimited is heavily involved in racing and MotoAmerica is the premier road racing series in the U.S. It’s natural that we are on board as a sponsor and we can’t wait to get the 2020 season rolling next weekend at Road America.”