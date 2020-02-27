KTM launches nationwide Ride Orange Street Demo Tour

KTM North America, Inc. has launched its nationwide Ride Orange Street Demo Tour for 2020, giving U.S. consumers more opportunities than ever before to get up close and personal with KTM’s lineup of Street models.

The 2020 Ride Orange Street Demo Tour is set to kick off Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1 at KTM’s North American Headquarters in Murrieta, California and it will continue making stops across the nation with participating KTM dealers, at some of the largest motorcycle events in the country.

Making its return to the prestigious U.S. MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), with several stops in conjunction with the American Flat Track Championship, the Ride Orange Street Demo Tour will conclude with the American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo 2020) in early October.

Participants who take part in the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo program will ride KTM’s 2020 Street model range on the nation’s best roads as they experience KTM’s pure performance on pre-planned routes that navigate through some great riding areas.

Participants will also receive a $500 Ride Orange VIP voucher for KTM PowerParts, PowerWear and SpareParts on select Street models (model year ‘20 included).

Participants of the KTM Ride Orange Street Demo must be 25 years or older for motorcycles 690cc and above; and at least 21 years or older for 390cc machines. Participants 21- to 24-years-old can ONLY ride 390cc motorcycles. Experienced riders only (no beginners). All riders must show a government issued Photo ID with motorcycle endorsement. Demos are on a first-come first-served basis and registration will take place on-site the morning of the event.

For a list of Ride Orange Street Demo Tour locations and to connect with your local participating dealer, please visit www.ktm.com/us/events/