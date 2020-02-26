Home » News » Dealership to celebrate grand opening on leap day

Dealership to celebrate grand opening on leap day

February 26, 2020

The Temple, Texas, area is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new dealership location with a ride-in from Austin and a pizza truck, and they’re getting things started with a leap day event.

A new location for Indian and Triumph, Bell County Motoworks gets things rolling on Feb. 29 with a mobile pizzeria, haircuts and hot shaves and a morning ride-up from Austin with a Triumph rider group. Haircuts and hot shaves also will be offered.

The new operation houses two of the former brands that were part of the old Killeen Power Sports shop.

 Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 • Contact UsPSB InfoAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy