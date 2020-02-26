Dealership to celebrate grand opening on leap day

The Temple, Texas, area is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new dealership location with a ride-in from Austin and a pizza truck, and they’re getting things started with a leap day event.

A new location for Indian and Triumph, Bell County Motoworks gets things rolling on Feb. 29 with a mobile pizzeria, haircuts and hot shaves and a morning ride-up from Austin with a Triumph rider group. Haircuts and hot shaves also will be offered.

The new operation houses two of the former brands that were part of the old Killeen Power Sports shop.