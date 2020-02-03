Honda expands two-seat sport side-by-side lineup

Honda unveiled two new Talon sport side-by-side models on the eve of Team Honda Talon Factory Racing's competition debut at King of the Hammers—the 2021 Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve and Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve. Important additions to the rapidly growing Talon family, the FOX Live Valve two-seat models transform the drive experience through intelligent electronic suspension that uses Honda's proprietary software to automatically adjust to terrain and driving situations, providing optimal handling performance and comfort in varying conditions.

Focused on performance, speed and style, both Talon 1000 FOX Live Valve models also boast new colors and Launch Mode, an easy-to-engage system that kicks the ride off to with full-throttle acceleration from a dead stop. For added style, the frame and Rollover Protective Structure are color-matched.

"Since last year's launch of the Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve four-seat side-by-side, customers have asked about an electronic suspension system for the two-seat Talon models," said Chris Cox, Manager of Experiential Marketing & PR at American Honda. "With the introduction of the Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve and Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve, Honda delivers while growing its sport side-by-side family and ensuring that there's something for every type of off-road enthusiast. The Talon lineup has quickly taken the powersports industry by storm, and with the versatility of these two new models, we can't wait to see where the next trails lead."

Honda Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve Action

TALON 1000X FOX LIVE VALVE

Designed to be maneuverable and precise, the Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve is based on the agile, maneuverable Talon 1000X two-seater platform. Measuring 64 inches wide, it features a 3 Link rear suspension system and FOX Podium 2.5 shocks with 14.4 inches of travel up front and 15.0 inches in the rear. Honda's performance-tuned 999cc four-valve Unicam® parallel-twin engine works with a Dual Clutch Transmission to provide a thrilling ride, while Honda's I-4WD brake traction control system manages the amount of slip between the front wheels when in four-wheel drive, simplifying driving across challenging terrain.

Color: Pearl White/Metallic Blue

Price: TBD

Availability: Spring 2020

Info: https://powersports.honda.com/talon/2021/talon1000x

Honda Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve Action

TALON 1000R FOX LIVE VALVE

Sharing the same engine, frame and body as the entire two-seater Talon platform, the Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve uses the combination of high-tech FOX Live Valve technology and Honda's 4+ Link rear suspension configuration to excel in situations where bump absorption and high-speed tracking are priority, while retaining comfort and versatility. A 68.4-inch width combines with FOX Podium 2.5 shocks offering 17.7 and 20.1 inches of travel front and rear, respectively, helping the vehicle shine in areas of the country where vast, open terrain is the norm. Speed, power and style are what the Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve is all about.