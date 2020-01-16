Polaris Slingshot has introduced its all-new 2020 lineup, along with news that Slingshot is now available with the all-new AutoDrive transmission. Powered by Polaris’ first-ever four-cylinder engine and featuring 70 percent new vehicle content, the 2020 Slingshot SL and Slingshot R take the Slingshot experience to a whole new level.

Taking center stage of the 2020 lineup is Slingshot’s AutoDrive, a hydraulically actuated automated manual five-speed synchromesh transmission. With no clutch pedal or manual shifting necessary, drivers can operate the 2020 Slingshot lineup as easily as any other vehicle with a standard automatic transmission.

“We are excited to announce Slingshot’s first-ever automatic style transmission. Our new AutoDrive transmission will open the door for more people to get in, stand out, and take their driving experience to a whole new level,” said Mike Dougherty, President of Polaris Slingshot. “With roughly 70 percent all-new content, we left no stone unturned both inside and out. The all-new ProStar 2.0L engine delivers more power and more fun, while the completely redesigned cockpit and interior elevates the shared experience for both the driver and their passenger.”

At the heart of the 2020 Slingshot is Polaris Industries’ first four-cylinder engine, the ProStar 2.0L. Tuned to perfection and put through an exhaustive track and on-road testing program, the ProStar 2.0L was designed to deliver a range of performance capabilities and to enhance the on-road experience. The SL packs 178 horsepower at 8500 RPM, while the new R model redlines at 8500 RPM and puts out 203 peak horsepower at 8250 RPM – an increase of 30 horsepower when compared to the previous powertrain.

With a completely new interior design, drivers and passengers will enjoy comforts that promise to make the driving experience memorable. A new premium leather-wrapped, flat-bottom steering wheel with multi-function controls and integrated cruise control redefines the personal connection between driver and the vehicle. New adjustable air vents improve airflow and increase comfort for drivers and passengers during weekend trips or daily adventures. The redesigned cockpit was purposeful in its execution, keeping the driver and passenger top-of-mind, as 2020 models feature a padded center console and added storage compartments, including four mobile phone storage compartments, enlarged and repositioned cup holders, and enhanced LED interior lighting.

For 2020, Slingshot introduces exciting updates to its Ride Command infotainment system with a completely redesigned display featuring a new quad-core processor to provide a faster, more responsive interaction. The seven-inch display receives an improved viewing angle and even brighter screen, allowing drivers and passengers to easily view and interact with the system in broad daylight. Available as standard equipment for both models, Ride Command provides convenient access to key vehicle information and mobile phone pairing via two USB ports or via Bluetooth. Drivers can access AM/FM radio or listen to their favorite music with crystal-clear audio thanks to the 100-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system.

Standard with the Slingshot R, and an optional upgrade for the SL, are Ride Command’s connected services featuring turn-by-turn navigation with an intuitive search system. The GPS offering includes special routing options to locate the shortest, fastest or most scenic route. Drivers can also build a route with multiple waypoints and access real-time traffic and weather overlays to ensure clear roads for the most enjoyable driving experience. By utilizing the Ride Command mobile app, drivers can remotely access key vehicle data and conveniently plan ride routes ahead of time.

Accessible via the Ride Command system, or right from the steering wheel, are Slingshot’s all-new drive modes. Whether standing out during a comfortable cruise downtown or embarking on a weekend adventure through the backroads, each mode provides a personalized driving experience with the ultimate connectivity between vehicle and road. “Comfort” mode is best suited for leisurely rides, while “Slingshot” mode delivers a sporty, connected, high-revving driving experience.

“The 2020 lineup embodies what Slingshot stands for – a creative escape to enjoy the road ahead,” said Dougherty. “We are unveiling a vehicle that truly embodies the adventurous spirit the brand stands for, the social nature of our customers, and the stand-out attitude only a Slingshot can deliver.”

Additional enhancements to the suspension and frame mean the 2020 Slingshot is a game-changer – offering a driving experience in-line with its bold, look-at-me styling. The 2020 Slingshot exterior features a refreshed front end with a bold new signature look. Upgrades include new front accent lighting, new LED headlight and signature taillights, all-new wheels and wheel options, and stand-out paint and graphic schemes.

New for 2020 are 23 new accessories curated into inspirational collections, including a Design, a Weekender, and a Premier series. The Design series makes a statement at every streetlight with a variety of colorful components options from top-to-bottom, front-to-back. The Weekender series features overnight bags and added storage options – allowing drivers to hit the road packed for adventure. Additionally, the smartly-styled Slingshade and Ripper Tinted Wind Deflector provide improved driver comfort and protection from the elements. The Premier series combines the best elements of function, style and comfort, including Ride Command navigation, premier wheel set, interior LED lighting, and a rear fender. Each series is specifically designed to inspire personalization, as all parts are sold individually – allowing drivers to mix and match to create the ultimate piece of self-expression.

Starting at $26,499, the SL with AutoDrive is available in Red Pearl and Blue Steel paint colors. Pricing for the R model begins at $30,999 for a manual and $32,699 for AutoDrive. Both R options are available in Stealth Black and Miami Blue paint colors.

The 2020 Slingshot lineup will ship to U.S. dealers this spring.