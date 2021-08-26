RumbleOn announces proposed public offering of its Class B Common Stock

RumbleOn, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBL) today announced that it is proposing to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its Class B Common Stock in an underwritten public offering.

The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of Class B Common Stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the Class B Common Stock is being offered by the company.

The final terms of the offering will depend on market and other conditions at the time of pricing, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

B. Riley Securities and Baird are acting as joint book-runners for the proposed offering. D.A. Davidson & Co. and Wedbush Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.