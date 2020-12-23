Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, Harley-Davidson donate to Hunger Task Force: report

At the start of a new NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and Harley-Davidson Foundation have announced a $43,590 donation to Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee. For the second consecutive season, both Foundations agreed that a portion of the proceeds from each Bucks jersey that was sold in the Bucks Pro Shop during the 2019-20 season would be donated to charity.

More than 8,700 jerseys were sold in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum last season, resulting in the $43,590 donation from the Bucks Foundation and Harley-Davidson Foundation to Hunger Task Force. The donation will be used by Hunger Task Force to improve food sources for seniors in the Near West Side neighborhood of Milwaukee.

Over the last two years, the two Foundations have teamed up to donate more than $88,500 to charity through the sale of Bucks jerseys in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum.

