After 30-day closure, Harley-Davidson dealership ramps back up

Following a 30-day closure based on the mandate from the Nevada governor due to the coronavirus, Las Vegas Harley-Davidson announced it will be opening April 17 with new store hours for parts and service.

On March 18, the dealership announced to its 62,000 Facebook followers that it would be closed to the public for 30 days. The dealership still offered pick-up and delivery for service and curbside pick-up for Parts, Bikes and Motorclothes from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the dealership announced that its new store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sales and Motorclothes showrooms remain closed.