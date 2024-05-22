PSB highlights aftermarket products released in May

Powersports business shares news and products from BikeMaster, Moose, Monimoto, OTR and Drag Specialties:

American-Made BikeMaster Motorcycle Oil

BikeMaster has restocked its inventory of BikeMaster engine oil. The depletion of inventory occurred during a time of high demand from dealers and consumers while the company was changing inventory systems during its transition to ownership by Turn 14 Distribution.

BikeMaster oils are manufactured, blended and bottled in the USA from 100% U.S.-sourced components. The oils are available in multi-grade mineral-based oil (10W40), and a fully synthetic oil (10W40). The brand also offers a range of tools to make the job easy.

Moose Black-Out Series Light Bars

Moose Utility Division introduces its new Black-Out Series Light Bars. Constructed with high-efficiency Osram LED chips, they provide a 6000k bright white light output in an 80/20 combo beam pattern. They feature an indirect light system to provide a smooth appearance with no exposed fasteners on the surface. All lights include both an end mount system and a sliding adjustable rear mount. Also, a wiring harness using DT connectors, relay and backlit rocker switch is included. Lightbars are available in three-inch cubes providing 4,800 Lumens up to a 50-inch bar providing 50,280. MSRP is listed from $144.95 to $539.95.

Monimoto GPS Tracker

Monimoto has launched the Monimoto 9 GPS tracker, a dust and water-resistant unit designed for the needs of UTV and side-by-side owners. Its small size and extra durability make it a perfect means of delivering peace of mind to off-road fans.

Monimoto 9 is the next generation of the company’s high performance security tracking products, which uses both cellular signals and GPS tracking capabilities to deliver real-time location data on vehicles and equipment protected by the device.

Monimoto’s technology uses a key fob to automatically activate the system when the fob moves away from the tracking device. If the tracking device senses movement, the system immediately notifies the owner via a phone call. At that point, the Monimoto app provides detailed location data that can be shared with authorities to avoid theft or facilitate a quick return of the vehicle or protected equipment.

The Monimoto 9 can be easily hidden and weighs only six ounces, measuring 1.5 inches by 3.5 inches. Since it is battery powered, it does not require wiring to the vehicle and will not drain the vehicle’s battery over time.

Monimoto 9’s primary changes from its predecessor, the Monimoto 7, are its compact size and rechargeable battery. In typical conditions, a charge on the Monimoto 9 can last up to 12 months. Designed with off-road and water sports in mind, Monimoto 9 is water and dust resistant, making it ideal for most powersports users. The suggested retail price is $169.99, which includes activation and two months of free tracking. A $49 annual tracking fee is required after the free period.

OTR Koa Warrior ATV Tire

OTR Engineered Solutions has released its new Koa Warrior ATV tire. The tire offers superior traction, stability and durability when operating in muddy trails, rocky terrain, sand dunes and other challenging off-road conditions.

The directional tread pattern of the Koa Warrior is engineered to channel mud, water and debris away from the tire to provide enhanced traction and stability. The tire is made from high-quality materials to deliver long-lasting performance. Features like reinforced sidewalls and puncture-resistant construction contribute to its exceptional durability.

The Koa Warrior tire is currently available in 13 sizes to fit most common ATVs.

Drag Specialties LED Fuel Gauges

The Drag Specialties LED Fuel Gauge gives a bike an extra stylish touch. The LED fuel gauges are bright and easy to read at a glance and are a great upgrade from an older stock gauge or as a replacement for a defective gauge.

The LED fuel gauges are sold individually and are available in a black or chrome finish to match a bike’s existing fuel cap. The gauges fit 08-23 FLHR, 15-23 FLRT, 08-17 Softails, 09-17 FXDB/FXDC/FXDL/FXDF, and 10-17 FXDWG and have a suggested retail price of $55.95.