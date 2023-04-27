Equip Expo opens discounted registration for 40th tradeshow

Equip Exposition has opened registration for the 2023 tradeshow that will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center Oct. 17-20.

“Equip Exposition is the experience of the year for anyone in the landscape, hardscape, outdoor living, and power equipment business,” says Kris Kiser, president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute. “Last year we saw a sold-out exhibit hall and brought more than 25,000 people to Louisville. As we celebrate 40 years of Expo together, it’s going to be a can’t-miss event.”

Early-Bird discounted registration is available until Sept. 7. Attendees can register to attend for as little as $25 per person.

The Equip Expo Outdoor Demo Yard spans across 30 acres. Photos courtesy of Equip Expo

Last year, Equip Expo attracted more than 25,000 attendees who hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries, with the furthest traveling attendees journeying from Guam, New Zealand and Australia. The show brings over $20 million in revenue to Louisville, and books more than 32,000 hotel rooms during show week.

In addition to Expo’s 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard and expansive indoor exhibit space, downtown Louisville will feature several major events for attendees, all included in their registration.

A first-ever arena concert, sponsored by Bobcat Company and Senix, at the Yum! Center featuring headliner Third Eye Blind and Dylan Scott. Arena suites and event spaces are available to sponsor.

A Welcome Reception, sponsored by Cat Compact Track Loaders, hosted at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center (adjacent to the downtown Marriott and Hyatt hotels) with a concert from Expo house band, The Crashers.

Other new show experiences include:

An “adventurous” keynote speech by Polar Explorer and master storyteller Ben Saunders will inspire attendees.

Expanded exhibit space in the West Wing allows exhibitors to showcase and demonstrate more products indoors.

A first-ever Women’s Reception, open to all women attending Expo to network and connect, hosted Thursday, Oct. 19, at the KEC

Expanded education tracks designed to help attendees expand into new business segments and increase their profits.

New business lounges, meeting spaces and expanded seating areas at the KEC.

Landscape education for young people will be sponsored by the TurfMutt Foundation. Children ages 12 and up may attend the show.

Improved shuttle bus, rideshare and transportation logistics will make getting around easier.

More coffee shops, breakfast, and food offerings on-site.

Equip Exposition will also feature live in-tree climbing demonstrations from the Women’s Tree Climbing Workshop and Davey Tree, Mulligan’s Fun Run & 5K, the UTV Test Track, the Drone Zone and Mulligan’s Mutt Madness, a national dog adoption event, sponsored by the TurfMutt Foundation.

Equip Exposition hotel reservations are open and making plans early on where to stay is strongly encouraged. A dozen hotels are already sold out, and several more are nearing full capacity.