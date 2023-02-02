Equip Exposition readies 40th anniversary event

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, the Equip Exposition is evolving into a powersports show, with a focus on UTVs and their professional capabilities. "There is a large crossover effect,” said Kris Kiser, president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. “Hardscape and landscape professionals are buying these vehicles for business use,” said Kiser, “but they also go fishing and hunting and trail riding. My family has three or four of them. They are so versatile, and our show embraces all of that.”

The Equip Expo, formerly the GIE+Expo, is scheduled for Oct. 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. “Last year was our biggest year ever,” said Kiser when we spoke recently. “We’re sold out. So we’re expanding.”

Several UTV manufacturers and accessory makers show products at the annual Equip Expo in Louisville.

The event covers 1 million square feet of expo space, plus 30 acres outside for vehicle displays and demonstrations. Kiser said they are increasing the indoor space for battery-powered equipment and vehicles that can be shown and tested indoors. They are working to add a pool and spa area indoors for professionals in that market.

“On the UTV side of it, people are amazed by how many different companies make these vehicles,” said Kiser. “Every year we get more UTV-related companies at the event. And we try to evolve because we listen to them and the attendees.”

“And our main group of attendees, landscapers, have evolved their businesses into tree care and pool care. This has helped them keep business and employees year-round,” said Kiser, “It’s grown, along with the whole growth of backyard living.”

Even with the recreational capabilities of UTVs, and the “prosumer” blend of many landscape-type businesses, this event is a trade show, “and we do police that,” said Kiser. Powersports dealers attending the event will see many of the latest UTV products, according to Kiser. “Plus this trade show has education and dealer training for operation’s front end and back end.”

Kiser says that the event has a big returning audience, “more than 50%, and it’s become a bit of a family reunion.” Check equipexposition.com for information.