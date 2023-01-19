Powersports Business magazine will be attending the Parts Unlimited NVP Product Expo this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky. While aftermarket vendors show their products to Parts Unlimited reps and dealers, we attend to create our product – the information you need to do business.

I plan on sitting down with Mike Collins, president of LeMans Corporation, to learn more about the company’s plans to face an uncertain economy, and if he’s as optimistic as I am!

I look forward to seeing the newest products that will be delivered to powersports dealers in the coming months. I’m looking for trends as well as traditions. What will sell tomorrow, and what always sells today?

Mostly, I hope to connect with dealers in attendance to learn what will power your business through the coming season. I hope we can talk at the show.

See you in Louisville!

Thanks, Glenn