Parts Unlimited has announced Dakota Simmons as its newest sales rep for the Central region, covering Tennessee and North Carolina.

Parts Unlimited has announced Dakota Simmons as its newest sales rep for the central region, covering Tennessee and North Carolina.

Simmons' industry experience includes parts and accessories sales and management at the dealer level as well as being a former AMA Pro Flat Track competitor. He also has a history of supermoto, motocross, trail-riding, SXS riding and ATV riding. In his spare time, he enjoys kayaking, boating, fishing, camping and scuba-diving.