2022 Can-Am Maverick Tour maps out western U.S. journey

Starting in June, Can-Am Off-Road is going on tour with its highest performing vehicle lineup, the Maverick. Over the next six months, Can-Am Off-Road will be hosting and participating in a variety of events to showcase the powerful Maverick side-by-side vehicle lineup.

Dialing it back to the 2017 archive files for the 50-inch-wide Maverick Trail press intro at the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in Utah. Epic event hosted by The Cabins at Bear River Lodge in Christmas Meadows.

The versatile Maverick lineup is ready to take on the toughest trails, most technical obstacles and biggest sand dunes. Consumers will have the opportunity to put Maverick vehicles to the test in a variety of conditions at each stop on the 2022 tour.

Those on the Maverick Trail press ride were privy to “some of the nicest trails you’ve ever ridden on.”

The first stop on the tour will be UTV Takeover Oregon in Coos Bay, Oregon, starting on June 22. Send your dealership’s customers to the events to get up close with the latest Mavericks on display, meet product experts to learn every detail and get behind the wheel of high-performing side-by-sides.

(From left) PSB editor in chief Dave McMahon with Jamie Merrill, general manager of Bear River Lodge and Roger Eggett, owner of Bear River Lodge and TRAX PowerSports Rentals.

2022 Maverick Tour Events:

• UTV Takeover OR | 6/22-6/26, Coos Bay, OR

• UTV Takeover OK | 8/10-8/14, Midamerica Outdoors, OK

• UTV Invasion | 9/1-9/4, Saint-Anthony, ID

• Sand Sport Super Show | 9/16-9/18, Costa Mesa, CA

• Trail Hero | 10/3-10/8, Hurricane, UT

• Arizona Off-Road Expo | 10/15-10/16, Avondale, AZ

• UTV Takeover UT | 10/19-10/23, Hurricane, UT

• Glamis Halloween | 10/28-10/29, Glamis Flats, CA