Dealership named White Diamond Dealer for Yamaha WaveRunner sales

Is your dealership starting to reap the rewards from your OEM partners for 2021 sales success? We're beginning to learn of some of them, but mum's the word from the OEMs in nearly all instances, so you will need to shout out your own successes.

Freedom Powersports Lewisville in Texas has been named a 2021 Yamaha WaveRunner White Diamond Dealer. The award is given for outstanding retail results in the 2021 season. We learned of it on the dealership's Instagram post that entailed a photo and 18 words to ramp up the promotion of the award to its 5,203 followers.