NPA offering sneak peek of ValueGuide Pro at AIMExpo

For dealers attending the 2022 AIMExpo this week in Las Vegas, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is excited to give a first look at its all-new ValueGuide Pro product, the next evolution of the industry’s most powerful pricing tool.

ValueGuide Pro is the first-ever AI-driven valuation tool to project estimated values for a powersport vehicle, in real-time, based on your inputs. The machine learning model recognizes vehicle pricing patterns and considers seasonality, depreciation, region, mileage, and condition to provide the most accurate estimate wholesale valuation for that vehicle.

ValueGuide Pro equips power-users with (up to) two years of transaction data and a rich, interactive charting interface providing trend level analysis aimed at driving better business decisions.

NPA’s Value Guide continues to be the gold standard for dealers across the nation. With this newest iteration, dealers will get more complete and accurate values on their powersport vehicles.

Dealers can stop by booth 4045 to demo ValueGuide Pro and get more information from an NPA representative.