TCF acquires BB&T Commercial Equipment Capital

TCF Capital Solutions, a division of TCF National Bank, announced that TCF has acquired BB&T Commercial Equipment Capital, Corp. (CEC), which includes a portfolio of approximately $1 billion of equipment finance leases and loans.

CEC was Truist Bank’s national small-ticket equipment leasing and finance business. Approximately 60 employees from Truist/CEC have joined the TCF team as a result of the transaction.

“We are excited the talented and experienced CEC team has joined TCF. The CEC business model is very complementary and consistent with the TCF Capital Solutions business model, which we believe will create significant incremental growth opportunities for our entire bank,” said Bill Henak, Senior Executive Vice President, TCF Specialty Finance.

“The small-ticket equipment financing business is evolving quickly and TCF, with its long track record in the business, is well-positioned to deliver expertise and scale to benefit CEC clients and CEC teammates joining the company,” said Mike Maguire, Senior Executive Vice President at Truist.

A year ago, Sheffield Financial became a division of Truist Bank following the merger of BB&T and SunTrust.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at epgmediallc.com