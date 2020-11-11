Aftermarket parts distributor names director of sales and marketing

Bringing with him over a decade of experience in brand building and driving growth for a range of regional and global consumer brands, aftermarket parts and accessories distributor Automatic Distributors has named Paul Davis as its new sales and marketing director.

“Paul is a seasoned sales and marketing expert with a proven record for driving growth,” said Jeff Graham, president of Automatic Distributors. “As we continue to grow and look at expanding our footprint, his deep understanding of our consumer-centric industry will play a major role in advancing our growth strategy and mission to deliver the best products to not just our dealers, but also their customers.”

Paul Davis

In his role as director of sales and marketing, Davis will oversee and drive all sales and marketing initiatives for the entire Automatic brand portfolio and the company’s internal brands as they continue their expansion across the U.S. Davis most recently worked for WPS as marketing manager.

“I am honored for the opportunity to tackle this new role and join the entire Automatic team. The vision for the future and the passion brought by the team is truly inspiring,” said Davis. “The mentality has had a significant contribution to Automatic’s growth for more than 50 years and I couldn’t be more excited to build upon their success and work alongside such an incredible team of professionals. Our future is bright!”