Latest Powersports Business YouTube video surpasses 12K views

Have you watched the video posted within the last week that already has 12,000 views on the Powersports Business YouTube? Check it out today to stay up with the latest water cooler chatter, especially if your dealership sells Sea-Doo watercraft.

With 117 thumbs up and a couple down, the industry seems to like it. Since its 2011 debut, the PSB YouTube has garnered more than 530,000 views. Take a look today to find a video that interests you.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com