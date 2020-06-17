Harley-Davidson dealership group grows to three locations

Harley-Davidson dealership broker George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services has announced the sale of a Harley-Davidson dealership due to the owner’s retirement.

Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the sale of Sound Harley-Davidson in Marysville, Washington, from Scott Smernis to Pacific Motorcycle Group.

Sound Harley-Davidson in Marysville was a new open point that was sought after by 20 other potential competitors in 2006. The dealership was the region’s first new Harley-Davidson to be opened in 20 years and awarded to Smernis.

Smernis didn’t have any experience in owning a dealership, but he had been riding a Harley-Davidson for a few years, when he came across an ad on Harley-Davidson’s website to apply.

His background was at Microsoft, where he was a consultant and director of program management for 10 years. While most would question how someone makes the leap from that position to owning a dealership, that may have been in fact his strongest skill. Smernis has been able to run the dealership like a well-oiled machine, much like the beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycles he would be selling.

He has operated the dealership with much success, a strong customer base and dedicated employees.

Following the sale, Smernis commented, “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be a Harley-Davidson Dealer for almost 15 years. I will retire with mixed emotions and many fond memories. I give God a lot of credit for this, but George Chaconas and Juan Pardo made it happen. Thank you for being there for me, thank you for putting up with my frustrations and rants, thank you for calming me down, and thank you for your friendship. I would highly recommend George and his team at Performance Brokerage Services when selling your dealership!”

“I am very happy and grateful to have exclusively represented Scott Smernis in the sale of Sound Harley-Davidson,” Chaconas said. “It was an honor and privilege to help him retire with his lovely wife in Florida and to become friends throughout our marketing and sale process. I am very excited and thrilled to have helped Andrew Westbrook and partners of Pacific Motorcycle Group to acquire another Harley-Davidson dealership. This is a great opportunity to grow and expand their dealership group! I wish Scott well in the next chapter of his life and Pacific Motorcycle Group much future success! Thank you both for the opportunity to be of service!”

Sound Harley-Davidson was acquired by partners of Sacramento Harley-Davidson and Eagle’s Nest Harley-Davidson to form Pacific Motorcycle Group, which includes partner Andrew Westbrook, on-site operating partner Ty Miller, partner John Lund and partner James Pettijohn.

Upon the acquisition decision, Westbrook commented, “My partners and I decided to explore acquiring another Harley-Davidson dealership and since we bought our last store from George Chaconas, I reached out to him for new opportunities. He identified and we acquired Sound Harley-Davidson in Marysville, Washington. George was very instrumental and professional in helping us with the negotiations and throughout the closing process especially through this unprecedented pandemic. He’s an industry expert with 20 years’ experience in buy sells and we highly recommend him and Performance Brokerage Services.”

Smernis was represented by Attorney, Robert Bass of Bass Sox Mercer, Attorneys at Law. Pacific Motorcycle Group was represented by the Law Office of Leslie E. Chayo, APC.

The dealership will remain at its current location at 16212 Smokey Point Blvd., Marysville, WA 98271