Off-road OEM expanding footprint with two hires

A growing off-road vehicle manufacturer has has made two hires as it expands its footprint in the U.S. The combined experience between the two includes stints with Polaris, Arctic Cat and Briggs & Stratton.

Mike Horner has been named Southeast Regional Sales Manager for CFMOTO USA. Horner has been working in the powersports and engine industries for the past 20 years. He comes to CFMOTO most recently from Briggs and Stratton and has previously managed Southeast Region states for Arctic Cat. Horner also brings knowledge and experience as a former motorcycle dealership owner.

“We are really looking forward to having Mike leverage his varied knowledge, skills, and background in order to work directly with our dealers to help take them take their CFMOTO business to the next level,” said Derek Jordahl, vice president of Sales for CFMOTO USA. “Mike’s experience will also be utilized towards the continued expansion of the CFMOTO footprint and market share in the Southeast Region.”

Chad Borino has been named CFMOTO’s new dealer development rep. He will be focusing his efforts on expanding the Northern California Dealer base for CFMOTO USA.

Borino has been working in the powersports industry for the past nine years, most recently as a District Retail Manager with Polaris in the Northern California and Northern Nevada territory.

“We are truly excited to have Chad joining our team,” Jordahl said. “In addition to our current Regional Sales Managers and our internal staff, Chad represents a new foot forward in terms of a laser-focused effort on the continued expansion of the CFMOTO USA dealer network.”