E-bikes to get grand opening event at dealership

Southern California Motorcycles will be hosting a grand opening celebration of its new Giant Group pedal assist bicycle store on Saturday, February 29th. The store will be a dedicated dealership of the 20,000 square foot Southern California Motorcycles complex and will feature pedal assist bicycles from Giant, Liv and Momentum, along with cycling accessories like helmets and shoes.

“Some may wonder why we are opening an exclusive E-bicycle store in our complex,” said Southern California Motorcycles Owner Tom Hicks. “Believe it or not, there really is a tie in. Motorcyclists are getting older and for many of us, physical limitations affect how much we can do. These power-assist bicycles—yes, you still have to pedal them—are a perfect answer. You can get as much or as little exercise as you want, and you’re having fun.”

“Come to our Grand Opening and see for yourself just how much fun you can have on an electric bicycle,” continues Hicks. “We will have E-bikes to demo and expert reps who can explain everything you want to know—as well as live music, free food, raffles, and discounts. Come have some fun!”

Southern California Motorcycles is located at 515 West Lambert Road in Brea, CA 92821. The grand opening celebration will occur February 29th from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

“Tom Hicks and his team at Southern California Motorcycles are great examples of forward-thinking retailers who understand the growing appeal of pedal assist bicycles with motorcycle enthusiasts,” said John “JT” Thompson, general manager of Giant Group USA, which includes Giant, Liv, Momentum and CADEX brands.