Parts Unlimited announces partnership for rewards program

Parts Unlimited has teamed up with the Victory Sports Parts Unlimited Ultra Series as part of the We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program.

The Parts Unlimited Ultra Series presented by FMF and South of the Border includes 17 races throughout the Southeast (TN, VA, SC, NC) with motocross classes for everyone, including some ATV. The series gets underway March 8 at Windy Hill MX and goes through Oct. 18.

The Parts Unlimited We Support the Sport Contingency Program will reward qualified riders with parts, accessories and apparel, across a multitude of series, through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide.