Blue Ridge’s best routes featured in charity ride

July 16, 2020

The Blue Ridge 250, set for Oct. 3, 2020, in north Georgia, is a charity fundraising event to benefit FOCUS + Fragile Kids. Riders have a choice of a 250-mile sport touring route over some of the southern Appalachian’s best twisty roads or a 140-mile adventure route, which includes unpaved Forest Service roads.

The morning rider’s meeting includes a message about the work of FOCUS + Fragile Kids and door prizes will be awarded. Lunch at the famous Two Wheels of Suches and a t-shirt are included.

This is a self-guided tour with route sheets provided, but riders are encouraged to ride with a small group. This is not a timed event.

The route may be completed on schedule without exceeding the posted speed limits. Check out www.blueridge250.org for more information.

