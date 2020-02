Moto Mission Powersports of Clayville, NY threw a charity snowmobile racing event on February 22 to bring together riders for a great cause.

Six-year-old Riley Scott is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Upstate Golisano's Children's Hospital in Syracuse after doctors discovered a brain tumor last summer. All of the proceeds from the race and some of the gate fees will go directly to Riley and her family.

