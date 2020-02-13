Octane Alley part of dealership’s growth plans: report

Two dealership owners are working to transform what is currently a concrete parking lot into what they hope will become a gathering space.

John and Tai Beldock, owners of Erico Motorsports in Denver, CO, are making plans to renovate the parking lot with trees, a pergola and a water feature, along with what they call “incutainers" to create a motorcycle-themed space where customers and pedestrians alike can gather.

The project has been dubbed "Octane Alley" and is projected to be completed sometime this year.

Read the full story from Business Den here.