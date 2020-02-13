Octane Alley part of dealership’s growth plans: report

Two dealership owners are working to transform what is currently a concrete parking lot into what they hope will become a gathering space.
John and Tai Beldock, owners of Erico Motorsports in Denver, CO, are making plans to renovate the parking lot with trees, a pergola and a water feature, along with what they call “incutainers" to create a motorcycle-themed space where customers and pedestrians alike can gather.
The project has been dubbed "Octane Alley" and is projected to be completed sometime this year.