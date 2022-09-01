Rider Magazine reviews the 2023 CFMOTO 800 ADVentura

In August, Rider Magazine tested CFMOTO’s eighth motorcycle model, the 800 ADVentrua. The bike will be joining the company’s seven-model 2022 motorcycle lineup, and will be available in “late winter” as a 2023 model.

The 800 ADVentura has a chromoly-steel frame, fully adjustable KYB suspension (front/rear travel is 6.3/5.9 inches), 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and J. Juan triple-disc brakes with cornering ABS. It has a five-gallon fuel tank, full LED lighting and a seven-inch TFT display.

Learn more about Rider Magazine's takeaways after riding the 800 ADVentura by clicking on the image below.