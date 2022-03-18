Drag Specialties Predator III seat launches

Customers who come into your dealership this weekend can add style and comfort to their ride with the Drag Specialties Predator III Seat for early XL models. This seat is constructed with a high-quality automotive-grade vinyl cover and molded polyurethane foam for maximum comfort and styling.

The seat features a 5.5-inch tall driver support that gently slopes down to the passenger seat area and is also designed narrower at the front for better leg clearance. The 3/16-inch thermoformed ABS seat base gives the perfect fit while the carpeted bottom protect the bike's paint. It’s available in a classic stitch style and measures 25.5 inches L overall (12" L X 9 ¾" W front) (8" L X 6" W rear). Fits with most sissy bars. It includes all mounting hardware. Made in the U.S.A. Suggested retail price is $385.95.