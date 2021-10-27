Accessories brand adds Canadian distributor

Canadian dealers just saw their options for motorcycle accessories expand with a newly announced distribution agreement.

Boucherville, Québec-based Motovan is now representing SW-Motech in Canada.

“We are extremely excited to be representing such a unique brand in SW-Motech” said Mike Paladino, VP of Motovan. “The quality and design of their products are phenomenal and our national sales team is looking forward to making sure our Canadian dealers will have access to all of SW-Motech’s lineup for a very long time.”

“We are excited for the years to come and can't wait to experience the potential a company like Motovan will provide for our brand. We are looking forward towards that strong connection, that will benefit both organizations,” said Daniel Korell, SW-Motech sales area manager North America.