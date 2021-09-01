Memphis Shades announces Babe DeMay challenge

Memphis Shades has stepped up for the September Miles with the introduction of the Memphis Shades Babe DeMay Challenge – a $5,000 winner-take-all “dash for cash” for AFT Production Twins.

Babe DeMay, a beloved Hall of Famer whose race shop had been in the Memphis Shades factory for 20 years, passed away in October of 2020. The folks at Memphis Shades thought the only fitting memorial would be a race in his honor Sept. 4 and 5.

American Flat Track motorcycle racing is America’s original “thrills, spills and chills” extreme sport, and Progressive AFT is a high adrenaline, competitive racing series that features world-class athletes who reach 140 MPH on the straights and 90 MPH in the corners.

Progressive AFT races are televised on NBCSN and can be watched live on NBC Sports Gold.