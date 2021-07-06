Parts department comes up big at dealership’s July 4th race

Your dealership likely celebrated the July 4th holiday in a myriad of epic ways. And that celebration most likely needs to be ramped up for 2022 if you want to generate the vibes that were happening at the Woods Cycle Country July 4th Race at the dealership in New Braunfels, Texas.

That’s right — each department had to choose a contestant for the hot dog eating contest, Big Wheel race and inflatable suit run. To the surprise of few, the parts department at Woods Cycle Country brought home bragging rights.

Do yourself a favor and check out the 5-star video below for full immersion.