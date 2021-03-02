On Sunday, Sept. 12, riders across the nation will join forces on a single day to support the 28,000 children and teens living in the U.S. with a brain tumor or central nervous system tumor. The new nationwide Ride for Kids Day announcement comes with the celebration of American Honda’s 30th anniversary as the presenting partner of Ride for Kids.

As the nation’s longest running charitable motorcycle ride, Ride for Kids has raised millions of dollars to support research and family programs for children battling brain tumors. Local rides have traditionally taken place on various days throughout the year. After having to adjust in-person ride events to a virtual experience in 2020, the Ride for Kids community’s goal is to elevate awareness and fundraising by hosting every ride across the nation on Sept. 12, and capitalizing on the outpour of support for children battling brain tumors during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Ride for Kids also offers a virtual do-it-yourself component for riders anywhere who want to ride in support of children with brain tumors.

Honda marks 30th Anniversary as presenting partner of Ride for Kids.

For 30 years, Honda has walked alongside the PBTF in the search for a cure, providing critical funding for family support programs and medical research. According to PBTF, the investment of partners like Honda has allowed the organization to fund over $47 million in pediatric brain tumor research to date.

“Since the first event/ride in 1991, Honda knew that this was a perfect match —motorcyclists around the country getting together and raising money to help support the cure for childhood brain cancer. It’s a way for the on-road and off-road riding communities to team up for an important cause. One aspect of the Honda Philosophy is to be a company society wants to exist, and our partnering with the PBTF on Ride for Kids provides us the opportunity to keep strong bonds with society,” says Chuck Boderman, Vice President of General Administration, American Honda.

Registrants and fundraisers can win Honda motorcycles, ATVs and/or side-by-sides, along with other fundraising incentives. The event offers top fundraisers additional incentives. National and local corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available. To take part in Ride for Kids, gather additional information or donate, visit www.rideforkids.org.