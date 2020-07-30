Arctic Cat offering second model-year 2021 ordering period: report

Second chances don’t come along that often, but with Arctic Cat’s Arctic Summer sales event, there’s another opportunity for your dealership’s customers to pre-order a 2021 snowmobile this summer and ride all winter, according to a report on SnowGoer.com.

From Aug. 17-28, U.S. customers can pre-order the ZR 200, BLAST models, M 6000 ALPHA ONE, M 8000 Hardcore ALPHA ONE, Norseman X 8000 and Riot models in limited colors at prices lower than MSRP. Only the ZR 200 is available for pre-order in Canada.

Read the full SnowGoer.com report by clicking the image below.