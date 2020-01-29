Tucker publishes 2020 Twin Power V-twin parts catalog

Twin Power, known for its high-quality parts and accessories for the American V-twins, has published a 116-page print and online digital catalog, its first new catalog since 2016. The Twin Power line includes products for yesterday’s classics and today’s standards, from pistons for Ironhead Sportsters to high-tech lithium-ion batteries and oils designed specifically for American V-twin engines.

It all started back in 1982 when the Twin Power line of American V-twin replacement motor parts was introduced by the New England Motor Parts Company (NEMPCO). Created by bikers, for bikers, under the watchful eye of Jim Thompson, Charlie Hadayia, Sr., and others, Twin Power quickly became synonymous with quality and performance at a fair price.

Today, Twin Power has more performance parts for more model applications than ever. Each one is tested in independent labs to ensure they fit and work as they should, all the while staying true to the brand’s philosophy: “If we don't run it on our rides —then we won’t sell it to you.”

Twin Power USA products are available to dealers exclusively from Tucker V-twin. View the online version of the 2020 Twin Power USA catalog at this LINK.

